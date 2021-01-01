Matchday LIVE: Arsenal, Man City, Tottenham and Chelsea all in action on Boxing Day

🦵 Long range specialists
29% - Southampton have scored a competition-high 29% of their goals from outside the box in the Premier League this season, with Mohamed Elyounoussi's opener being their fifth in 2021-22. Speculative. pic.twitter.com/zrrLrH4FkW— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 26, 2021
🎄 Useful habit
20 - Aged 20 years & 112 days, Bukayo Saka is the third-youngest player to score on Boxing Day in consecutive @premierleague seasons, after Michael Owen (19y 12d) and Florent Sinama-Pongolle (20y 67d). Flying. pic.twitter.com/uvpmb27OGC— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 26, 2021
⚽ GOAL: Man City 2-0 Leicester
Nightmare start for Leicester as they fall two goals down inside 14 minutes. Mahrez makes no mistake from the penalty spot to double Manchester City's lead.
YESSS RIYAD!!!— Manchester City (@ManCity) December 26, 2021
🔵 2-0 🦊 #ManCity pic.twitter.com/sqWQqRKVHj
😧 PENALTY: Man City awarded spot-kick
VAR check at the Etihad Stadium, with a penalty awarded for a tug inside the box from Tielemans at a corner. Looked a bit harsh, but he did take a risk by grabbing at his man.
⚽ GOAL: West Ham 0-1 Southampton
No messing around at the London Stadium either, with Elyounoussi putting the Saints in front.
MOIIIIIIIII! [0-1] pic.twitter.com/cutggCAWCZ— Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) December 26, 2021
⚽ GOAL: Norwich 0-1 Arsenal
There has also been an opener at Carrow Road, with Saka firing the visitors in front. Perfect start for the Gunners.
🎁 A gift from SAKA!!— Arsenal (@Arsenal) December 26, 2021
💪 Come on, Arsenal!
🟡 0-1 🔵 (7)#NORARS pic.twitter.com/j9LgMnZ31T
⚽ GOAL: Man City 1-0 Leicester
It has not taken long for the leaders to make a breakthrough, with De Bruyne firing them in front against Leicester.
WHAT A START!!!— Manchester City (@ManCity) December 26, 2021
🔵 1-0 🦊 #ManCity pic.twitter.com/eYzujYnoXI
⚽ Here we go
Four games under way in the Premier League, with plenty of big names in action. Here's hoping for an action-packed afternoon!
🔵 Christmas Blues
Limbering up for Leicester! 🔜#ManCity pic.twitter.com/3LyHf6MT0P— Manchester City (@ManCity) December 26, 2021
🏃♂️ Raring to go
💪 Warm-ups are underway in N17!— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) December 26, 2021
🔋 @Vivo_Power pic.twitter.com/xDinldKzQd
☁ Overcast in Norfolk
Good afternoon from Carrow Road 👋#NORARS pic.twitter.com/pb39dyXyjq— Arsenal (@Arsenal) December 26, 2021
👶 Young gun
18 - Southampton's 19-year-old full-back Valentino Livramento is the first teenager to start each of his club's first 18 Premier League matches in a season since @MicahRichards did so in 2006-07 for Manchester City, aged 18. Kicks. pic.twitter.com/6IzUybBddL— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 26, 2021
💯 Faultless
8 - As a player, Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira was on the winning side in all eight of his Premier League games played on Boxing Day, the best 100% win rate on the day by a player in the competition’s history. Festive. pic.twitter.com/WT1bWbCRI6— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 26, 2021
❌ No Stevie G later on
There have also been Covid concerns at Aston Villa, with it confirmed on Christmas Day that manager Steven Gerrard will not be the dugout against Chelsea later on after positing a positive test.
🤒 Why Arsenal are short at right-back
Arsenal's pre-match preparations have been hit by coronavirus problems, with the Gunners short on options at right-back.
They have said: "Cedric, Tomiyasu and Maitland-Niles all miss out on today's squad after testing positive with Covid."
📒 TEAM NEWS: West Ham vs Southampton
Here's how we're lining up today...#WHUSOU | @betway pic.twitter.com/QMIbcAx4kN— West Ham United (@WestHam) December 26, 2021
🏴 Forster in goal— Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) December 26, 2021
🇬🇭 Salisu at the back
🇦🇱 @armandobroja9 in attack
Your #SaintsFC side to take on #WHUFC: pic.twitter.com/nFBsI19MDx
📒 TEAM NEWS: Tottenham vs Crystal Palace
🥊 Your Boxing Day starting XI! pic.twitter.com/vqQYbsoPLQ— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) December 26, 2021
📒 TEAM NEWS: Norwich vs Arsenal
🚨 TEAM NEWS 🚨— Norwich City FC (@NorwichCityFC) December 26, 2021
◾️Angus Gunn's first Premier League start for Norwich
◾️Sargent and Dowell also come into the starting XI#NCFC | #NORARS pic.twitter.com/SODMm0SPaY
🚨 TEAM NEWS!— Arsenal (@Arsenal) December 26, 2021
🇧🇷 Martinelli starts
🇳🇴 Odegaard in midfield
🇫🇷 Lacazette up front
Let’s do this, Gunners 🙌#NORARS pic.twitter.com/UCdhUzcpKw
📒 TEAM NEWS: Man City vs Leicester
✨ Your Boxing Day City XI ✨— Manchester City (@ManCity) December 26, 2021
XI | Ederson, Cancelo, Dias, Laporte, Zinchenko, Fernandinho (C), De Bruyne, Gundogan, Bernardo, Mahrez, Sterling⁰⁰
SUBS | Steffen, Carson, Ake, Jesus, Grealish, Kayky, Foden, Mbete, Palmer#ManCity | @HaysTechnology pic.twitter.com/kuQC72Nogp
Here's a look at how we start for #MciLei 📝 pic.twitter.com/lh6jQND8jG— Leicester City (@LCFC) December 26, 2021
❌ Another game gone
Aston Villa will be in action against Chelsea today, but they will not play again until January 2 as their midweek meeting with Leeds has become the latest casualty of a Covid-19 outbreak in the Whites camp.
Aston Villa can confirm our Premier League fixture with Leeds United on Tuesday, December 28 has been postponed due to Covid cases in the Leeds squad.— Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) December 26, 2021
📓 Today’s order of play
With the lunchtime kick-offs being scrubbed from the calendar, Sunday’s yuletide offerings begin at 3pm.
Manchester City will be looking to build on their standing as Christmas No.1s, Arsenal can cement a spot inside the Champions League places and Chelsea will be searching for a spark after taking only one win from their last four Premier League outings.
Spurs can become upwardly mobile, West Ham don’t want to be cast adrift of the top four and Brighton or Brentford could end the day inside the top half.
Today’s order of play is as follows:
1500: Man City vs Leicester
1500: Norwich vs Arsenal
1500: Tottenham vs Crystal Palace
1500: West Ham vs Southampton
1730: Aston Villa vs Chelsea
2000: Brighton vs Brentford
(All times GMT)
🎉Welcome to GOAL matchday live!🎉
Hello and welcome to GOAL Matchday Live - our rolling blog coverage of all the Boxing Day games from across the Premier League!
Three fixtures have been postponed due to Covid-19 outbreaks – with Liverpool vs Leeds, Wolves vs Watford and Burnley vs Everton needing to be rearranged – but there are still plenty of festive treats of offer.
Top-four hopefuls Arsenal, league leaders Manchester City, buoyant Tottenham and stuttering Chelsea will all be in action, with there important points up for grabs at both ends of the division.