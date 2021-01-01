Chelsea news, transfers & rumours: Tuchel frustrated with VAR & live updates from Stamford Bridge

Antonio Rudiger stated Chelsea had to 'punish' Leicester for their post-match celebrations after Saturday's FA Cup final at Wembley.

Leicester won the showpiece 1-0 at the weekend and a video of Daniel Amartey throwing a Chelsea pennant to the floor in the changing rooms afterwards fired up the Blues for the Premier League rematch on Tuesday.

Rudiger scored the opening goal in a 2-1 victory for Chelsea, which kept them in control of their top-four fate, while there was also a scuffle between the players at Stamford Bridge.

"Unfortunately some people in the Leicester team don't know how to celebrate and we had to punish them, 100%," Rudiger told Chelsea TV.

"Some of them gave us a bit more motivation after Saturday. Congratulations to them for winning, celebrate and everything, but don't disrespect club history. This is a bit bigger than you."