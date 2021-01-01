Chelsea news, transfers & rumours: Tuchel reveals love for Kane & live updates from Stamford Bridge

Euros banter already in full swing at Stamford Bridge

Billy Gilmour, having earned a call-up for the Scotland national side for the European Championships this summer, has said that Mateo Kovacic plans to tell his Croatia team-mates to give his young club team-mate the rough treatment when the two national sides meet.

Scotland will lock horns with Kovacic's Croatia as well as the Czech Republic and England as part of Group D, with other Chelsea colleagues such as Ben Chilwell, Reece James and Mason Mount likely to feature.

Speaking to the BBC about his maiden call-up, 19-year-old Gilmour said: “I've already spoken to them all, they all congratulated me.

“I was speaking to to Kova (Kovacic) and he's like, 'so you think you could play?' I said, 'well there could be a chance.' And he said, 'okay, I'll need to tell the boys to kick you and stuff. So it's just a bit of banter going on now.”

Adding on how pleased he is at being given a chance by Scotland boss Steve Clarke, he said: “I've come through the youths, through Scotland teams, so when you're playing these games you're always watching the first team and thinking how am I going to get into that first team, how do I get my opportunity.

“And by working hard and playing well to get my call-up, it's just been... I'm just so happy. It is stuff of dreams for a young boy. I'm really happy and I can't wait.

“It doesn't get any bigger [than England vs Scotland at Wembley]. So it's going to be a great tournament and playing against a couple of the mates – of course I want to win. It will be good to see them but I'm just so excited to go and just so proud.”