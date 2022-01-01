Champions League & Europa League quarter-final draws LIVE: Chelsea, Real Madrid, Barcelona & more learn opponents

Chelsea to be at home to Real in second leg
Logistical constraints mean that Chelsea, despite being drawn first in the draw, will have to play at home in the second leg against Real Madrid.
The reason being that the two Madrid teams - Real and Atletico - cannot play at home in the same sequence. Atletico's tie against Manchester City remains the same, with Atletico playing at home in the second leg.
Champions League semi-final draw
- Man City / Atletico Madrid vs Chelsea / Real Madrid
- Benfica / Liverpool vs Villarreal / Bayern Munich
A potential Madrid derby, while Jurgen Klopp and Bayern could renew acquaintances!
IN FULL: Champions League quarter-final draw
- Chelsea vs Real Madrid
- Man City vs Atletico Madrid
- Villarreal vs Bayern Munich
- Benfica vs Liverpool
The first legs will be played on April 5 and April 6, with second legs pencilled in for April 11 and 12.
Some seriously spicy ties in store! Which one are you most looking forward to?
Benfica vs Liverpool
Jurgen Klopp's men head to Portugal!
Villarreal vs Bayern Munich
The Yellow Submarine take on the Bundesliga champions!
Man City vs Atletico Madrid
Atleti go back to Manchester!
Chelsea vs Real Madrid
Carlo Ancelotti returns to Stamford Bridge!
Who is in the Europa Conference League draw?
We've got some big names 👇
- Bodo/Glimt 🇳🇴
- Feyenoord 🇳🇱
- Leicester 🏴
- Marseille 🇫🇷
- PAOK 🇬🇷
- PSV 🇳🇱
- Roma 🇮🇹
- Slavia Prague 🇨🇿
We've got the semi-final draws too 😎
As well as the quarter-final draws, UEFA will be conducting the semi-final draws, so a route to the final will become clear by this afternoon.
Further to that, we'll also have the Europa Conference League quarter-final draw!
The balls are in the pot ⚽️
Just 30 minutes to go...
How do the draws work? 🤔
At this point in the competitions, the draws are relatively straightforward.
They will be open draws, with no national association protection. Each team will be assigned a ball and paired against another team from the pot.
Therefore, a Champions League quarter-final between Man City and Liverpool is possible, while RB Leipzig and Eintracht Frankfurt could potentially face each other in the Europa League.
Which teams are in the Europa League draw? 🧐
The Europa League offers a route into the Champions League next season and there are some true heavyweights still involved in the competition. Unlike the Champions League, however, there is a greater span of national associations represented, with two teams from Germany, and one each from Spain, England, Italy, Portugal, France and Scotland.
Here are the teams in the hat:
- Atalanta 🇮🇹
- Barcelona 🇪🇸
- Braga 🇵🇹
- Eintracht Frankfurt 🇩🇪
- Lyon 🇫🇷
- RB Leipzig 🇩🇪
- Rangers 🏴
- West Ham 🏴
Which teams are in the Champions League draw?📝
There have been some major surprised in the Champions League this season and, of course, there will be no Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo following the elimination of Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United respectively.
We have three teams from Spain, three from England, one from Germany and one from Portugal.
Here's the teams that are in the hat:
- Atletico Madrid 🇪🇸
- Bayern Munich 🇩🇪
- Benfica 🇵🇹
- Chelsea 🏴
- Liverpool 🏴
- Man City 🏴
- Real Madrid 🇪🇸
- Villarreal 🇪🇸
What time do the draws start? ⏰
- Champions League draw start time: 11am GMT (7am ET)
- Europa League draw start time: 12:30pm GMT (8:30am ET)
- Europa Conference League draw start time: 2pm GMT (10am ET)
Just another Champions League and Europa League draw day! 🏆 😍
Hello, good morning and welcome to GOAL's live coverage of the Champions League and Europa League quarter-final draws.
The likes of Real Madrid, Chelsea and Liverpool remain in contention for Champions League glory, while Barcelona and West Ham are among the contenders for the Europa League crown.
Stay tuned for all the latest news from UEFA headquarters!
