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Bundesliga - Bundesliga Millerntor Stadion

Today's game between St. Pauli and Mainz 05 will kick-off at May 3, 2026, 5:30 PM.

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TV channel and live stream options for St. Pauli vs Mainz 05 are listed below.

If you are travelling outside your home country and cannot access your usual broadcaster, a VPN can help. A service such as ExpressVPN lets you connect to a server in a supported region, allowing you to watch the match as normal. Sign up at the link below to get started.

St. Pauli host Mainz 05 at the Millerntor Stadion in Hamburg in a Bundesliga fixture that matters far more to one side than the other. The home side sit in 16th place and are fighting to avoid the relegation playoff, while Mainz arrive in mid-table comfort in 10th.

St. Pauli's season has been defined by an inability to string results together. Three defeats in their last five Bundesliga matches, including a 5-0 thrashing at Bayern Munich, have left the Hamburg club in a precarious position with the final weeks of the campaign approaching.

Mainz, by contrast, arrive having played their way through a busy spring. Their UEFA Conference League run ended at the quarter-final stage, and they have since been able to direct their full attention back to league matters. A 4-3 defeat at home to Bayern Munich last weekend, after leading 3-0 at half-time, was a painful way to close out a week.

That Bayern result will sting. Mainz were three goals ahead at the break before Bayern's second-half turnaround completed one of the more dramatic reversals of the Bundesliga season. Nadiem Amiri voiced frustration after the match, and Bo Svensson's side will be eager to respond.

For St. Pauli, this is a match they cannot afford to treat as anything other than a must-win. Their form has been poor, their goals have dried up, and the gap to safety is not comfortable enough to allow complacency.

Both clubs carry injury concerns into this fixture, which will shape the starting lineups on both sides. Read on for everything you need to know about where to watch St. Pauli vs Mainz 05 live.

How to watch St. Pauli vs Mainz 05 with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

St. Pauli head into this match without R. Jones, M. Pereira Lage, and S. Spari through injury. No suspensions are listed for the home side, and no probable lineup has been confirmed at this stage. Further updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Mainz 05 are also dealing with a number of absentees. S. Katompa Mvumpa, J. Lee, and K. Bos are all sidelined through injury, with no suspensions currently recorded. No projected XI has been confirmed for the visitors ahead of the trip to Hamburg.

Form

St. Pauli have taken one draw and suffered three defeats across their last five Bundesliga matches, with no wins in that run. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-0 defeat to FC Heidenheim on April 25. The worst result in that stretch came on April 11, when they were beaten 5-0 at Bayern Munich. St. Pauli have scored just four goals across those five games while conceding ten, and they have not won in any of them.

Mainz 05 have recorded one win, one draw, and three defeats across their last five fixtures in all competitions. Their most recent match, on April 25, ended in a 4-3 home defeat to Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga, having led 3-0 at half-time. Earlier in the run, Mainz drew 1-1 with Borussia Moenchengladbach and suffered a 4-0 loss to Strasbourg in the Conference League. They also beat Strasbourg 2-0 in the first leg of that tie. Across the five matches, Mainz scored eight goals and conceded ten.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these sides came on December 21, 2025, when the fixture at Mainz ended 0-0 in the Bundesliga. Before that, Mainz won 2-0 at home against St. Pauli in February 2025, and St. Pauli lost 0-3 at the Millerntor when the sides met in October 2024. Across the three most recent Bundesliga meetings this season and last, Mainz have not lost, taking two wins and a draw.

Standings

In the Bundesliga table, St. Pauli sit in 16th place while Mainz 05 are in 10th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch St. Pauli vs Mainz 05 today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: