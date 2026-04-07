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Champions League
team-logoParis Saint-Germain
Parc des Princes
team-logoLiverpool
WATCH FROM ANYWHERE
Angelica Daujotas

How to watch today's Paris Saint-Germain vs Liverpool Champions League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

TV Guide & Streaming

How to watch the Champions League match between Paris Saint-Germain and Liverpool, as well as kick-off time and team news

Paris Saint-Germain face Liverpool in a Champions League match-up on April 8, with two of Europe’s most star-studded and high-octane sides going head-to-head for a place in the next round.

Here is where to find English language live streams of Paris Saint-Germain vs Liverpool as we bring you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

USAParamount+
UKTNT Sports
AustraliaStan Sport
CanadaFubo Canada
IndiaJioStar
South / Sub-Saharan AfricaSuperSport
MalaysiabeIN Sports Malaysia
Middle EastbeIN Sports MENA

How to watch Paris Saint-Germain vs Liverpool with VPN

Travelling or stuck with geo-restrictions? A VPN can unlock your usual streaming services in seconds. Proton VPN lets you securely switch your virtual location, so you can tune in from anywhere and watch the game live without blackout blocks.

Right now, you can get Proton VPN Plus for just $1 / €1 / £1 for your first month - a simple, low-cost way to stream on the go. Find out more and sign up here:

Stream live anywhere with ProtonVPNSign up for $1/€1/£1

Paris Saint-Germain vs Liverpool kick-off time

crest
Champions League - Final Stage
Parc des Princes

Today's game between Paris Saint-Germain and Liverpool will kick-off at 8 Apr 2026, 20:00.

Team news & squads

Paris Saint-Germain vs Liverpool lineups

Paris Saint-GermainHome team crest

4-3-3

Formation

3-4-1-2

Home team crestLIV
39
M. Safonov
5
C
Marquinhos
25
N. Mendes
2
A. Hakimi
51
W. Pacho
33
W. Zaire-Emery
17
Vitinha
87
J. Neves
14
D. Doue
7
K. Kvaratskhelia
10
O. Dembele
25
G. Mamardashvili
4
C
V. van Dijk
2
J. Gomez
5
I. Konate
8
D. Szoboszlai
30
J. Frimpong
10
A. Mac Allister
38
R. Gravenberch
6
M. Kerkez
22
H. Ekitike
7
F. Wirtz

3-4-1-2

LIVAway team crest

PSG
-Line up

Substitutes

Manager

  • Luis Enrique

LIV
-Line up

Substitutes

Manager

  • A. Slot

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

Form

PSG
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
16/6
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
3/5

LIV
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/8
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Head-to-Head Record

PSG

Last 4 matches

LIV

2

Wins

0

Draws

2

Wins

4

Goals scored

5
Games over 2.5 goals
2/4
Both teams scored
2/4

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Paris Saint-Germain vs Liverpool today

  1. Download & Install: Sign up to Proton VPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Stream live anywhere with ProtonVPNSign up for $1/€1/£1

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