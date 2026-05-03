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Today's game between Lille and Le Havre will kick-off at May 3, 2026, 5:00 PM.

TV channel and live stream options for Lille vs Le Havre are listed below.

If you are travelling abroad and find your usual streaming service is geo-restricted, a VPN can allow you to connect to a server in your home country and access your preferred platform. ExpressVPN is a reliable option for travelling viewers looking to watch live sport without interruption. You can sign up at the affiliate link provided.

Lille host Le Havre at the Decathlon Arena-Stade Pierre-Mauroy in Villeneuve d'Ascq in a Ligue 1 fixture that carries real weight for the home side as the season enters its final stretch.

Les Dogues arrive in strong form, having won four of their last five league matches. A victory away at Paris FC last weekend kept their momentum firmly intact and underlined their credentials as genuine contenders at the top of the table.

Lille's recent run has been built on defensive solidity and clinical finishing, and Paulo Fonseca's side will be eager to keep that going in front of their own supporters.

Le Havre arrive having drawn their last four Ligue 1 matches, a run that includes a dramatic 4-4 draw with Metz on the final weekend of April. That sequence of results has kept them rooted in the lower half of the table, where the threat of relegation remains a pressing concern.

The visitors have shown they can score goals, but conceding four at Metz will have raised questions about their defensive organisation ahead of a trip to one of the division's form sides.

For Le Havre, a point on the road against a top-four club would represent a meaningful result, while Lille will be looking for nothing less than three points to maintain their push for a Champions League place.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch this Ligue 1 fixture live, including TV channel and live stream options.

How to watch Lille vs Le Havre with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Lille will be without M. Caillard, H. Igamane, and M. Broholm through injury ahead of this fixture. No suspensions are listed for the home side, and no confirmed projected XI has been released at this stage. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Le Havre are also dealing with an injury concern, with S. Zagadou unavailable. A. Sangante is suspended and will not be available for selection. As with Lille, no confirmed lineup has been provided, and further team news will be updated as it becomes available.

Form

Lille head into this match in excellent league form, winning four of their last five Ligue 1 games and drawing the other. Their most recent outing was a 1-0 victory away at Paris FC on April 26, and they have not lost in the league since late March. Earlier in that run, they put four past Toulouse without reply and beat Lens 3-0 at home. Across the five matches, Lille have scored eight goals and conceded just one, a clean sheet against Nice being part of that sequence.

Le Havre's last five Ligue 1 results tell a very different story, with four draws and one defeat. They drew 4-4 with Metz on April 26 in their most recent outing, a match that saw them concede four despite scoring the same. Their only defeat in the run came against Paris FC in late March, a 3-2 loss. Le Havre have scored eight goals across the five matches but have also conceded eight, a goal difference that reflects the inconsistency running through their recent performances.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these sides came on November 30, 2025, when Lille won 1-0 away at Le Havre in Ligue 1. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures in the competition, Lille have won four and Le Havre none, with one match also going Lille's way on Le Havre's ground in October 2023 by a 2-0 scoreline. Lille have been the dominant side in this fixture in recent seasons, conceding just once across the five meetings while scoring nine.

Standings

Lille sit fourth in Ligue 1, firmly in the mix for a European place, while Le Havre are 14th, close enough to the bottom of the table that results over the remaining fixtures will matter considerably.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Lille vs Le Havre today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: