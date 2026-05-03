LaLiga - LaLiga RCDE Stadium

TV channel and live stream options for Espanyol vs Real Madrid are listed below.

Country / Region Broadcaster(s) USA ESPN2, ESPN Deportes, ESPN Select, fuboTV, ESPN App UK (Great Britain) Premier Sports 1, Premier Sports Player Australia beIN SPORTS 3, beIN Sports Connect Canada TSN2, TSN+ India FanCode Malaysia beIN Sports Connect Malaysia, beIN Sports 2 Malaysia France beIN Sports 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free, myCANAL Germany DAZN Germany, DAZN2 Germany Italy DAZN Italia Spain Movistar+, LaLiga TV Bar HD, M+ LALIGA TV, M+ LALIGA TV 2, Movistar Plus+, Vamos 2 Middle East beIN Sports HD 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD South / Sub-Saharan Africa SuperSport (MáXimo 3, Laliga, GOtv Football, GOtv LaLiga), DStv App / DStv Now, New World Sport 3

If you are travelling abroad and your usual streaming service is geo-blocked, you can use a Virtual Private Network to access the platform from your home country. ExpressVPN is a reliable option for watching live sport while overseas.

Real Madrid travel to the RCDE Stadium to face Espanyol in LaLiga, with Carlo Ancelotti's successor still yet to be determined and the club's season hanging in a difficult balance.

Espanyol sit 13th in the table and have struggled for consistency in recent weeks, picking up just one point from their last three league outings before drawing 0-0 with Levante on April 27.

Real Madrid arrive in Barcelona having dropped points in three of their last five matches across all competitions. Back-to-back defeats to Bayern Munich in the Champions League have complicated their European ambitions, and a 1-1 draw at Real Betis last time out in LaLiga did little to settle nerves.

Off the pitch, Real Madrid's managerial situation continues to generate noise. Álvaro Arbeloa's position looks increasingly uncertain, with Florentino Pérez reportedly exploring options for next summer. Jose Mourinho's name has re-entered the conversation, though the Benfica coach has responded publicly to the speculation without confirming or denying any approach.

For Espanyol, this is a chance to cause problems for a side that has shown vulnerability in recent weeks. The hosts will need to be at their best to take advantage, particularly with key absences on both sides affecting how each team sets up.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Espanyol vs Real Madrid live, including TV channel details, live stream options and kick-off time.

How to watch Espanyol vs Real Madrid with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Espanyol head into the match without forward J. Puado through injury. Pablo Lozano is also unavailable after picking up a suspension. No probable starting lineup has been confirmed at this stage, and further updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Real Madrid have a more significant injury list to manage. Eder Militao, Arda Güler, Kylian Mbappé and Rodrygo are all sidelined through injury, leaving the visitors short of options in several areas of the pitch. No confirmed lineup has been provided, and team news will be updated as it becomes available.

Form

Espanyol have taken one point from their last five LaLiga matches, recording one draw and three defeats in that run. Their most recent outing was a 0-0 draw against Levante on April 27. Earlier in the sequence, they lost 4-1 to Barcelona and were beaten 1-0 by Rayo Vallecano, conceding five goals across those five fixtures while scoring just one.

Real Madrid's last five matches have produced one win, two draws and two defeats. Their most recent LaLiga result was a 1-1 draw at Real Betis on April 24, while a 2-1 win over Deportivo Alavés on April 21 provided their only victory in the period. The two losses came against Bayern Munich in the Champions League, by scores of 2-1 and 4-3, meaning Real Madrid shipped seven goals in those two European ties alone.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these sides ended in a 2-0 win for Real Madrid at home on September 20, 2025 in LaLiga. Across the last five encounters, Real Madrid have won four times with Espanyol claiming one victory — a 1-0 home win in February 2025. Real Madrid have scored 10 goals in those five matches, with Espanyol finding the net three times.

Standings

In LaLiga, Espanyol currently sit 13th while Real Madrid are second in the table.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Espanyol vs Real Madrid today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: