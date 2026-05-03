Ligue 1 - Ligue 1 Stade de l'Abbe-Deschamps

TV channel and live stream options for Auxerre vs Angers are listed below.

Country / Region Broadcaster(s) USA Fanatiz, fuboTV, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Sling UK (Great Britain) Ligue1+ Canada beIN SPORTS CONNECT Canada, Fanatiz Canada France Ligue1+, DAZN France, Molotov Germany DAZN Germany Middle East beIN Sports HD 4, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

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Auxerre host Angers at the Stade de l'Abbé-Deschamps in a Ligue 1 fixture that matters at both ends of the table. Both clubs arrive with points still to play for as the season approaches its conclusion.

Auxerre are in a precarious position. Sitting 16th in Ligue 1, Pelé Mao's side are deep in the relegation fight and have not won in four matches. Their last outing ended in a 3-2 defeat to Lyon, a result that extended a run of just one win from five league games. The goals have dried up at a critical moment.

Angers arrive in slightly better shape, placed 13th, but they have their own concerns. Alexandre Dujeux's side have not won since early March and were beaten 3-0 by Paris Saint-Germain last weekend, a result that underlined the gap between them and the division's elite. Still, their mid-table cushion gives them more room to breathe than their hosts.

The contrast in pressure defines this match. Auxerre need points to survive; Angers are playing with relative freedom. That dynamic could be decisive on the day.

Both squads carry injury concerns into the game, which may affect how each manager sets up. The Stade de l'Abbé-Deschamps will be a tense environment with Auxerre's supporters well aware of what is at stake.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Auxerre vs Angers, including TV channel details, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Auxerre vs Angers with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Auxerre head into this fixture without Omar El Azzouzi, Noel Buayi-Kiala, and Fredrik Oppegaard, all of whom are listed as injured. No suspensions are recorded for the home side. No probable lineup has been confirmed, and further updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Angers are also dealing with injury absences, with M. Louar, M. Courcoul, and Y. Belkhdim all sidelined. No suspensions are listed for the away squad. As with Auxerre, no projected XI has been confirmed at this stage.

Form

Auxerre have recorded one win, three draws, and one loss across their last five Ligue 1 matches. Their most recent game ended in a 3-2 defeat to Lyon on April 25. Before that, they drew 2-2 with Monaco and played out a goalless draw at Nantes. A 1-1 draw at Le Havre preceded their best result of the run, a 3-0 win over Brest. Auxerre scored eight goals and conceded six across those five fixtures.

Angers have struggled for consistency, collecting one win, two draws, and two losses in their last five league outings. Their most recent match ended in a 3-0 defeat to Paris Saint-Germain on April 25. They drew 1-1 at Le Havre the week before and lost 2-1 at Rennes prior to that. A goalless draw against Lyon and a heavy 5-1 loss at Lens complete the picture. Angers scored just three goals across those five games and conceded ten.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these clubs came on November 9, 2025, when Angers beat Auxerre 2-0 in a Ligue 1 fixture at Stade Raymond Kopa. That result followed an earlier 2-0 Angers win over Auxerre in Ligue 1 in January 2025. Across the last five recorded meetings, Angers hold the stronger record, with two wins to Auxerre's two and one draw, with the sides having also met twice in Ligue 2. Auxerre won the most recent fixture played at the Abbé-Deschamps, beating Angers 1-0 in November 2024.

Standings

In Ligue 1, Auxerre currently sit 16th while Angers are placed 13th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Auxerre vs Angers today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: