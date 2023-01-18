Man Utd's Butcher bandaged up! Lisandro Martinez bloodied after taking thumping elbow to the face

Manchester United centre-back Lisandro Martinez, nicknamed the Butcher, was forced to wear a black bandage around his head after taking a heavy knock.

Incident in first half vs Crystal Palace

Martinez caught elbow from Mateta

Received treatment but able to continue

WHAT HAPPENED? Martinez came off far worse in an aerial duel with Jean-Philippe Mateta on Wednesday, suffering a heavy blow to the head that left him bloodied and in need of treatment.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Fortunately, Martinez was able to keep going in his second start since returning from World Cup duty with Argentina.

WHAT NEXT FOR MAN UTD? The Red Devils will be relieved that Martinez avoided serious injury, as they'll rely on the defender this weekend at Arsenal.