Lionel Messi’s wife Antonela Roccuzzo shares video of sons singing Inter Miami song as family embrace ‘new beginnings’ in the USA

Lionel Messi’s wife Antonela Roccuzzo has shared a video of her sons singing an Inter Miami song as the family embrace “new beginnings” in America.

Argentine icon taking on MLS challenge

Family has joined him in Florida

Excited to open a new chapter

WHAT HAPPENED? A stunning deal has taken seven-time Ballon d’Or winner Messi to the United States after reaching the end of his contract at Paris Saint-Germain. The Argentine icon has bid farewell to European football, as he readies himself for a fresh start in MLS, and he was given a rapturous – albeit a little rain-soaked – reception when being introduced to the Florida natives on Sunday. Roccuzzo was alongside her husband during his official unveiling – as were kids Thiago, Ciro and Mateo – with the Messi clan already feeling the “love” shown to them by a new fan base.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Roccuzzo posted on Instagram: “New beginnings. How beautiful the love with which they received you, Leo Messi! Always by your side!” She also included a video of her three sons donning Inter Miami jerseys and chanting the team’s name.

WHAT NEXT? Messi is set to make his debut for Inter Miami in a Leagues Cup clash with Cruz Azul on Friday and told those at his unveiling: “First of all I want to thank all the people of Miami for this welcome, this affection. I want to thank you for the kindness and love that you have given me. This has happened so fast. I am very happy to be here, to be with you. I want to thank Jose (Mas, Miami co-owner), David (Beckham) for the welcome. They are making everything easy for us, everything has been spectacular since we arrived. I really want to start training and compete. I want to win for the club to continue growing. I hope that you will join us as you have since the season began. I thank my new colleagues for the welcome. I am very happy to have chosen this city with my family, to have chosen this project. I have no doubt that we are going to have a good time. Thank you all very much for this day.”