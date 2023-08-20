Stunning shootout! Lionel Messi adds to incredible trophy haul as he leads Inter Miami to Leagues Cup triumph over Nashville SC

Lionel Messi and Inter Miami have won the inaugural Leagues Cup in penalties on the heels of the Argentine's sensational goal.

Messi and Miami win Leagues Cup

Argentine 19 for 24 in club Cup Finals

Miami's first Silverware as a club

WHAT HAPPENED? In a thrilling back-and-forth contest, Inter Miami and Lionel won the inaugural Leagues Cup after stupendous 11-round penalty shootout against Nashville SC. The Argentine's talismanic magic was put on full display as he scored the lone goal in regulation for the Herons after the two sides ended the match at a 1-1 stalemate and was the first penalty taker from the spot.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ahead of Messi's arrival in the Summer transfer window, Inter Miami were dubbed the worst team in MLS as they sat at the bottom of the Supporter's Shield table. Since the Argentine's arrival, David Beckham's club has won seven-straight matches with the 36-year-old finding the back of the net 10 times during that span, winning the Golden Boot.

DID YOU KNOW? Lionel Messi has won 19 out of his 24 Cup finals for his clubs' during his storied club career.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT FOR LIONEL MESSI AND INTER MIAMI?: The Herons won't return to regular season MLS play like the rest of the league. Rather, Messi's side will continue playing Cup football when they travel to Cincinnati on Wednesday in a semifinal bout of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup.

