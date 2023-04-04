Lionel Messi set to leave PSG this summer - unless he accepts significant wage reduction

Lionel Messi is reportedly set to leave Paris Saint-Germain in the summer, unless he accepts a significant pay cut.

Messi yet to renew his contract

Deal runs until the summer

Will leave PSG if he doesn't accept pay cut

WHAT HAPPENED? Messi will see his current PSG deal expire on June 30, and the club has yet to reach an agreement with the Argentine forward over an extension. According to L'Equipe, the 35-year-old was leaning towards a longer stay at Parc des Princes after the World Cup, but the situation has changed in recent weeks. Messi is now very close to leaving PSG, who will only keep him on board if he accepts a significant reduction on his current salary.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: It was reported last week by the same publication that Messi currently earns over €3 million a month at PSG, which puts him third on the club's list of top earners behind teammates Kylian Mbappe and Neymar. GOAL has reported that PSG are struggling to adhere to the Financial Fair Play (FFP) regulations and must reduce their payroll by almost 30 per cent to accommodate Messi for another season.

AND WHAT'S MORE: L'Equipe reports that Messi is also seeking guarantees over PSG's project before considering a new deal, with the two parties currently way apart in negotiations. Messi is not short of options as Barcelona have confirmed their interest in bringing him back to Camp Nou, while MLS outfit Inter Miami and Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal are also said to be vying for his services.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR MESSI? The Argentine has a decision to make about his future in the summer, but for the time being he will focus on PSG's next match against Nice on Saturday in Ligue 1.