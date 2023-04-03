Lionel Messi return: Barcelona seeking external SPONSORS to be able to finance transfer

Barcelona are reportedly sounding out a number of external sponsorship partners that could help to fund a return to Camp Nou for Lionel Messi.

Argentine running down deal at PSG

Will hit free agency this summer

Could retrace steps to Camp Nou

WHAT HAPPENED? The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner is seeing a retracing of steps to Catalunya speculated on two years after bidding farewell to Spanish football when he headed to Paris Saint-Germain as a free agent. Messi’s deal in France is now running down, meaning that he could be on the move again in the summer of 2023.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Barca have admitted to being interested in bringing a familiar face back onto their books, with 2022 World Cup winner Messi seemingly edging his way towards the exits at PSG as he stalls on penning fresh terms and continues to be the subject of jeers and whistles from a disgruntled fan base.

AND WHAT'S MORE: With a door being left open for Barca, Gerard Romero claims that the Blaugrana are working with important sponsors that would allow them to re-sign Messi without breaching Financial Fair Play regulations. Investors can help to make that move possible by agreeing to deals that would see the Argentine’s low base salary topped up by a share of the commercial profits that he helps to generate.

WHAT NEXT? Barca are said to be confident that a deal can be done that suits all parties, with there growing confidence inside Camp Nou that Messi – who previously registered 672 goals for the club while helping them to 10 La Liga titles and four Champions League crowns – can be returned to his spiritual home.