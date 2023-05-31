Lionel Messi set for PSG stay?! World Cup winner included in Ligue 1 champions' promotional video for 2023-24 home kit despite Barcelona transfer talk

There has been another twist in the Lionel Messi transfer saga after he featured in Paris Saint-Germain's promotional video for their 2023-24 kit.

PSG release 2023-24 home kit

Messi features in promotional video

Exit talk rages on

WHAT HAPPENED? The Argentine sees his contract in the French capital expire in a month's time, with his departure from PSG considered a near formality. Barcelona have been widely reported to be Messi's first choice, although Al-Hilal are trying to tempt him away with an eye-watering offer to move to Saudi Arabia. However, as talk about his future rages on, the 2022 World Cup winner has featured in the Parisians' advert for next season's home kit, alongside the usual faces of Kylian Mbappe, Marco Verratti and Co.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Neymar also appears alongside Messi, and their inclusion is surprising given that they both appear to be nearing exits and therefore may not be around to don next season's striking new look. Both have come in for intense criticism from PSG's hardline fanbase, as the Brazilian was even verbally abused outside his own home. He looks to be forcing a move away from the club after missing their Ligue 1 title celebrations, with various clubs from the Premier League thought to be circling.

WHAT NEXT? Mbappe, who is the first pictured in the 2023-24 home jersey, looks to avoid a transfer saga of his own this summer after he committed his future at the Parc des Princes. The Frenchman and his PSG team-mates will likely debut the new strip in their last Ligue 1 clash of the season, at home to Clermont Foot on Saturday.