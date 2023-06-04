The power of Lionel Messi! PSG lose 800,000 Instagram followers after World Cup winner's final game for the club

Paris Saint-Germain saw their Instagram follower account plummet after Lionel Messi played his final game for the Ligue 1 team.

Messi played last club for PSG

Club's social media accounts impacted

Argentine's next step to be confirmed

WHAT HAPPENED? Messi played the full 90 minutes as PSG suffered a 3-2 loss to Clermont Foot in their last game of the season and his final appearance for the club. The imminent departure of the Argentina hero appears to have big repercussions for the club's social media profile, as the French champions have seen their follower count drop by at least 800,000 over the weekend.

Instagram-PSG-screenshot

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Messi's two years in the French capital have been plagued by issues. What was a dream signing for the PSG fans turned sour and resulted in them regularly jeering and protesting against him and team-mate Neymar. The situation has only worsened further over recent months, with Messi dipping out to make a sponsored trip to Saudi Arabia and being suspended by PSG.

WHAT NEXT FOR MESSI? Whether it is Barcelona, MLS side Inter Miami or Saudi club Al-Hilal, the club Messi chooses to join next will no doubt have an influx of new followers on social media when his future is decided.