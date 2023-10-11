Lionel Messi & Neymar included on NBA Star Jimmy Butler's list of 'ten/ten' athletes

Lionel Messi and Neymar were among the seven athletes labelled "ten/ten" by NBA star Jimmy Butler

Messi & Neymar in Butler's "ten/ten" list

Eden Hazard & Ronaldinho were also included

All know for wearing the No.10

WHAT HAPPENED? The maverick Miami Heat forward, who is known for his swagger on the court, happens to be a huge football fan as well. In 2019, his admiration for Neymar was made public when he hailed him as the "greatest soccer player in the world".

Now, Butler has put up an Instagram post where he has uploaded seven of the greatest athletes who have donned the number 10 jersey and captioned it: "ten/ten". Sadio Mane, Ronaldinho, Eden Hazard and Ronaldinho were the other footballers to make the final cut.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Messi and Neymar played together for two years at Paris Saint-Germain, but both players left the club in the summer transfer window. Neymar is now plying his trade in the Saudi Pro League with Al-Hilal, while Messi is starring in MLS for Inter Miami.

WHAT NEXT? Basketball fans are also speculating that the post might indicate Butler's potential change in jersey number. He currently wears No.22 for Heat. Messi and Neymar are currently away on international duty with Argentina and Brazil respectively.