Lionel Messi to get his own MLS franchise?! American league considering offer similar to David Beckham deal to convince Argentina legend to head to the U.S. before 2026 World Cup

With Lionel Messi yet to commit his future to Paris Saint-Germain, MLS could be his next stop - with audacious plans being made to facilitate a deal.

Messi's contract is up soon

Inter Miami an option for the Argentine

May go down the Beckham route

WHAT HAPPENED? Lionel Messi's contract is up at the end of the 2022-23 season and there are rumours that the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner may be looking to leave the French capital. As a result, MLS is looking to snap up the World Cup winner.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Inter Miami have been touted as the outright favourites to sign the Argentine if he decides to make the switch to MLS. However, the main obstacle to signing the World Cup winner could be the financial restrictions in place on MLS clubs.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Commissioner Don Garber has suggested that to sign Messi the league might need to get creative. One possibility that has come up is going down the Beckham route: sign the player on a relatively low wage and give him the option to create a club for an extremely low price, as the former England captain did with Inter Miami, who are now valued at an estimate $600 million.

DID YOU KNOW? The former Manchester United legend came to MLS on a salary of just €30 million for five seasons, but he was given the chance to create his own franchise for just a sum of €25 million, which is how Inter Miami came into existence.

WHAT NEXT FOR MESSI? The Argentine is faced with a fair few choices for his future as his contract ticks down: renew with PSG, rejoin Barcelona or head to the States.