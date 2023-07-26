Lionel Messi was absolutely dominant in a lopsided win over Atlanta United as he combined with Robert Taylor in a statement Inter Miami victory.

Messi scores twice

Taylor adds brace as well

Miami headed toward knockouts

TELL ME MORE: Messi scored two of Miami's goals in the 4-0 win in the Leagues Cup, netting twice within the first 22 minutes of the match. His first saw him sprung by Sergio Busquets, although he did need to finish his own rebound of the post, while Taylor teed him up for his second 15 minutes later.

It was then Taylor's turn to take over the game, rifling a shot past Brad Guzan to make it 3-0 just before halftime before Messi returned the favor by assisting Taylor's goal that made it 4-0.

THE MVP: Is there any doubt? It was obviously Messi, who showed just how quickly he's changed this Miami team. It wasn't just his goalscoring ability, although there was plenty of that, but also the space he creates for team-mates, with Taylor being the biggest beneficiary as the Finnish star put in one of his best performances in a Miami shirt.

THE BIG LOSER: Messi wasn't the only World Cup winner on the field as Atlanta had one of their own in Argentinian starlet Thiago Almada. While his teammate from Qatar was balling out, Almada saw his late penalty saved as Atlanta looked to salvage something, anything, from this match. Almada wasn't quite at his best in this one, although it didn't really matter as no one else on Atlanta was either.

MATCH IN THREE PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT INTER MIAMI? With the win, Miami can now look ahead to the knockout rounds, which will begin during the first weekend in August.

MATCH RATING (OUT OF FIVE): ⭐⭐⭐⭐

