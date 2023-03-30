Will Lionel Messi leave PSG amid Barcelona return talk? Argentina boss Lionel Scaloni quizzed on transfer rumours

Lionel Messi continues to see a move away from Paris Saint-Germain speculated on, with Lionel Scaloni unable to shed any light on his future plans.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Argentine superstar is approaching the end of his contract in France, meaning that free agency could be hit this summer. There has been talk of the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner retracing steps to Barcelona, while interest from MLS and the Middle East refuses to go away. Messi is, at 35 years of age, facing some big decisions on his future, with national team coach Scaloni claiming to be as in the dark as anybody else when it comes to the endless rounds of speculation.

WHAT THEY SAID: Quizzed on whether Messi is edging his way towards the exits at PSG, 2022 World Cup-winning boss Scaloni said: “I'm not in his head, I don't know what he's thinking, I don't know what he's going to do. What I want is for him to play, to be on the pitch, to be happy. I would like him to continue playing. The 102 goals. I hope there are more. It deserves all the recognition. It's good that it was on Argentine soil and that also has a special value.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Messi has reached a century of goals for Argentina, with another notable milestone passed during an international friendly outing against Curacao that saw him bag a first-half hat-trick, while he is also now beyond 800 efforts across his remarkable career to date.

WHAT NEXT? It comes as little surprise to find that teams from across the planet are keeping a close eye on Messi’s situation in Paris, with the South American icon showing no sign of slowing down as he looks to play on until at least the 2026 World Cup finals.