Lionel Messi is irresistible! Jordi Alba reveals he turned down better offers to reunite with ex-Barcelona team-mate at Inter Miami

WHAT HAPPENED? The Spanish left-back became the third former Barcelona star to join Inter Miami this summer. After being unveiled as the club's newest signing on Tuesday, Alba revealed that despite having more lucrative offers from other clubs, he chose to join Inter Miami as the American club showed the maximum urgency to sign him which was appealing to the player. He further stated that he was excited to reunite with former Barcelona teammates Lionel Messi and Sergio Busquets.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking during his unveiling ceremony at DRV PNK Stadium, Alba said: "Despite the offers I had for more money, the priority for me was to feel important. I think I made the right decision. This is the club that tried the hardest to get me.

"I am very happy to reunite with Leo and Busi here at Inter Miami. Not just us three as players but there is a group of players here who are also very good who will help us and us them so that we win all the games we play. We know Tata [Gerardo Martino], he knows us. I am a very competitive player, and this project is very familiar. That's why I made the decision to come here. I've only been here three or four days, but it feels like I've been here all my life."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The defender ended an 11-year-long relationship with Barcelona this summer after his contract expired with the club. While Busquets and Messi arrived in the US in July, Alba's unveiling was delayed due to the birth of his son Paolo.

WHAT NEXT? Gerardo Martino's side will next face Orlando City in a Leagues Cup round of 32 clash on Wednesday.