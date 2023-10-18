Lionel Messi Inter Miami salary: Highest-paid MLS players revealed with Sergio Busquets & Jordi Alba earning nowhere near what Argentine team-mate does

Lionel Messi is the highest-paid player in MLS, with the Argentine earning far more than team-mates Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba.

Messi's Inter Miami salary revealed

Argentina is highest-paid MLS player

Earns far more than Busquets and Alba

WHAT HAPPENED? According to figures released by the MLS Players Association, Inter Miami star Messi is the highest-paid player in the league. The Argentine superstar, who moved to the U.S. this summer, is reportedly earning a base salary of $12 million and $20.4m in guaranteed compensation.

He will receive further payment from his deal with adidas and a share in revenue from Apple TV's MLS season pass. The sum total of Messi's earnings could reach $50m and $60m per year, according to the LA Times.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The 36-year-old's earnings are substantially higher than that of his former Barcelona and current Miami team-mates Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba. While the midfielder currently earns $1.5m in basic pay and $1.775m in guaranteed compensation, Alba earns $1m and $1.25m, respectively.

Perhaps surprisingly, however, neither of Messi's ex-Barca team-mates make the top 10 when it comes to guaranteed compensation in MLS, with ex-Napoli forward Lorenzo Insigne and former Liverpool star Xherdan Shaqiri making up the top three behind Messi.

Name Club Base Salary Guaranteed Compensation Lionel Messi Inter Miami $12M $20.4M Lorenzo Insigne Toronto FC $7.5M $15.4M Xherdan Shaqiri Chicago Fire $7.3M $8.1 Javier Hernandez LA Galaxy $6M $7.4M Federico Bernardeschi Toronto FC $3.1M $6.2M Sebastian Driussi Austin FC $3.8M $6M Hector Herrera Houston Dynamo $4.7M $5.2M Douglas Costa LA Galaxy $3M $4.5M Christian Benteke DC United $4.2M $4.4M Josef Martinez Inter Miami $4M $4.3M

WHAT NEXT? Gerardo Martino's Inter Miami have just one more fixture left in the 2023 MLS season, where they will finish in 13th place in the Eastern Conference regardless of the outcome of the game against Charlotte. Indeed, they were held to a 2-2 draw by the same opponent last time out, where Messi could only watch on from the stands having rushed back from Argentina duty to be present at DRV PNK Stadium.