Lionel Messi immortalised! GOAL and local artists unveil mosaic mural of Argentina and PSG superstar in Buenos Aires

WHAT HAPPENED? GOAL, along with Content creator and artist Chulengol and his colleagues from the Boedo Artistic Group, have created a mural of Argentina and Paris Saint-Germain superstar Lionel Messi in Buenos Aires as a tribute to his 2022 World Cup triumph in Qatar.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Some 168 tiles, 20 litres of paint, 30 kilos of cementitious adhesive and 10 kilos of paste were used to create the mural. The mural was made on a wall located in commune 5 of Buenos Aires, which corresponds with the Almagro and Boedo neighbourhoods.

WHAT NEXT FOR MESSI? The 35-year-old star will be next seen in action on Saturday when PSG take on Lens in a Ligue 1 clash.