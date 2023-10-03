Softening the blow of Lionel Messi's absence? Fans who attend Chicago Fire vs Inter Miami to receive $250 from home club regardless of whether legendary Argentine features

Chicago Fire fans will receive $250 for attending their upcoming clash against Inter Miami - regardless of whether Lionel Messi plays or not.

WHAT HAPPENED? Chicago Fire have promised to reward their fans for their upcoming MLS clash with Inter Miami. Chicago are hopeful that Inter star Messi will be fit for the game on Wednesday evening after returning to training following a few games out with injury. But regardless of whether the 36 year old features on not, Fire will be offering $250 account credit for new memberships for the 2024 season to those who buy a single ticket for this clash at Soldier Field.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: MLS have fully embraced the Argentine World Cup winner's arrival to the league and have been charging supporters huge prices to see him play. The former Barcelona forward has been a revelation for Miami, scoring 11 goals in 12 matches and helping them win their first ever trophy in the Leagues Cup in August. He is in the twilight of his career and it appears fans are happy to fork out huge sums of money to see him in the flesh.

WHAT THEY SAID?: A club statement reads: “The Chicago Fire are excited to host Inter Miami CF at Soldier Field this week. While we don’t yet know the official status of Lionel Messi’s availability for our match tomorrow, as there’s never a guarantee that an athlete will play on any given night due to several factors, we understand that many of our fans may be disappointed if they don’t get the chance to see him play. We realize that there will be many in attendance who are coming to a Chicago Fire match at Soldier Field for the first time, and we’re excited to welcome them to the Fire Family and give them an opportunity to become long-term fans by creating a wonderful, fan-focused atmosphere.

"To show our appreciation, the Chicago Fire will be offering a $250 account credit toward new memberships for the 2024 season – or a $50 account credit for anyone unable to use the new member credit – to all single-game ticket buyers who attend our match vs. Inter Miami regardless of which players are able to make an appearance on the pitch. With a variety of in-match activations, including a surprise halftime performance, Wednesday is going to be a memorable night. We’re excited to host Inter Miami; this match has major playoff implications for both Clubs, and with over 61,000 tickets distributed, we’re expecting a thrilling Eastern Conference match-up at Soldier Field.”

WHAT NEXT? After this match, Chicago take on Charlotte on Saturday, and Miami face Cincinatti on the same day.