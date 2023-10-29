Lionel Messi or Erling Haaland? Ballon d'Or organiser reveals votes are 'very, very tight' for 2023 award

The 2023 Ballon d'Or vote between Lionel Messi, Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe has been confirmed by event organisers as incredibly close.

Messi and Haaland main contenders for 2023 Ballon d'Or

Mbappe also has slim chance in pursuit of his first award

Votes are close

WHAT HAPPENED? "It's tight this year…it's very, very tight," is the message from France Football editor-in-chief Vincent Garcia when it comes to the 2023 Ballon d'Or vote between Messi, Haaland and Mbappe. France Football has, of course, presided over the prestigious award throughout most of its history.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The three players are the leading candidates to be presented with this year's Ballon d'Or trophy. Messi won the World Cup with Argentina in the voting period and Haaland steered Manchester City to a Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League treble. Meanwhile, Mbappe scored a hat-trick in the World Cup final for France, despite not winning it, and was World Cup Golden Boot winner.

WHAT NEXT FOR THE BALLON D'OR NOMINEES? The winner of the main prize - for both men's and women's football, as well as the various subsidiary awards - will be revealed at the 2023 Ballon d'Or ceremony at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris on Monday, October 30.