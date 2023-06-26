‘I’m very excited’ – Lionel Messi confirms he’ll take a few days off before joining up with Inter Miami for first time

Lionel Messi confirmed that he will take a few days break before heading to Miami to join his new club Inter Miami.

Messi will take a few days off

Will be unveiled as Inter Miami player next month

PSG contract expires on June 30

WHAT HAPPENED? The Argentine superstar returned to his old club Newell's Old Boys, on his 36th birthday where he took part in a testimonial for his former national team colleague Maxi Rodriguez. Messi impressed yet again, scoring a stunning first-half hat-trick for Argentina at his old stomping ground, which included a trademark free-kick.

Messi also took part in a farewell match for Juan Roman Riquelme at La Bombonera and confirmed that he is planning to take a few days off before heading to Miami for his new journey.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to Argentinian Public Television, "It is a very nice feeling to have been able to be at [Riquelme’s] testimonial, with all that he means for football in Argentina, what he means to Boca, to be once again in ‘La Bombonera’. Now there will be a few days of vacation and then I will start in my new city, my new club (Inter Miami ), I am very excited."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Messi will be unveiled as an Inter Miami player once his current Paris Saint-Germain contract expires at the end of this month.

WHAT NEXT FOR LIONEL MESSI? The former Barcelona star could make his debut in a Leagues Cup clash against Mexican club Cruz Azul on July 21.