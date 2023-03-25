Lionel Messi: This Argentina training camp tribute is one of the nicest things I've ever seen!

Lionel Messi thanked the Argentine Football Association (AFA) for renaming the national team's training centre after him.

  • AFA named training centre after Messi
  • Messi elated with the tribute
  • Star shared his joy on Instagram

WHAT HAPPENED? The AFA revealed that the national team's base has been renamed to honour the World Cup-winning captain following their exploits in Qatar last year. Messi took to Instagram to express his delight on Saturday, writing on Instagram: "This recognition is one of the most beautiful I have ever received. A great honour, thank you very much."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Messi and his Argentina co-stars were given a fantastic welcome home for their first game since winning the World Cup when they faced Panama in a friendly on Thursday. The renaming of the team's training centre comes days after Messi scored his 800th goal in the international match.

WHAT NEXT FOR MESSI? The 35-year-old will be in action again on Monday when Argentina meet Curacao in a friendly.

