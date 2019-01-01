Lindelof wanted by a 'big European club' amid Barcelona links

The 24-year-old's agent reportedly talked to Barca officials at the unveiling of Frenkie de Jong, and has now revealed an unnamed club wants Lindelof

Victor Lindelof is a target for a "great European club" but will only be able to leave Old Trafford if let him, the international's agent has said.

Lindelof has been linked with a move to this summer with the Catalan club reportededly eyeing him as an option at centre-back if they miss out on captain Matthijs de Ligt.

And with De Ligt now looking set to join Juventus ahead of next season, Barca could open talks with the Red Devils.

Although Lindelof's agent, Hasan Cetinkaya, has not mentioned the side by name, he revealed there is interest in the defender.

"Lindelof is on the radar of a great European club, but leaving United depends on the English club," Centinkaya told Mundo Deportivo.

The 42-year-old is also the agent of Frenkie de Jong, and reportedly spoke to Barca officials about the situation of Lindelof when he traveled to Catalunya for the midfielder's presentation at Camp Nou.

But Lindelof has appeared focused on performing for Man Utd next season.

The former man last month spoke about the squad's mindset going into pre-season preparations.

“Well there’s a lot of excitement of course, because we haven’t seen each other for a long time," he told MUTV.

“It’s always nice to see all the players and you know everyone is just excited to get started again, to work hard and get ready for the season.”

The Red Devils are set for a tricky start to the Premier League season with a game against at Old Trafford on the opening day.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side will be looking to make a statement in that fixture and Lindelof also highlighted the importance of the introduction of a winter break in the English top flight when looking ahead to 2019-20.

“I think it’s good actually," the Swede added.

Article continues below

“I think, if you look at the other countries, they always have a winter break and I think it’s important for the mind and the body as well to get a little bit of rest so you can keep going and work hard throughout the season.

“So yeah, I’m all for it. I know in we’ve always played a lot during the winter while others have rested a little bit, so I think it’s going to be good. I think people will enjoy it.”