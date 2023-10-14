‘Like a World Cup’ – USMNT legend Clint Dempsey hails Lionel Messi’s impact on MLS after making move to Inter Miami

USMNT legend Clint Dempsey believes Lionel Messi's arrival at Inter Miami has popularised soccer in the US.

Dempsey hails Messi's impact on US soccer

Compared Messi craze to that of World Cup

Messi joined Inter Miami for free this summer

WHAT HAPPENED? The former Fulham and Tottenham forward claimed that with the Argentine's arrival in the US, more people across the country are now watching soccer regularly. He also compared Messi's craze to that of the euphoria that grips the North American nation during the World Cup.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to ESPN, Dempsey said, "I would describe Messi coming to the States now in terms of what moves the needle. Like in terms of the whole country, not just people who are soccer fans but the whole country when they pay attention and watch, it normally has to take a Men's or Women's World Cup and with Messi coming in, he moves the needle like it's a World Cup."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The 36-year-old has enjoyed a purple patch since joining Inter Miami on a free transfer in July. He has scored 11 goals in 13 appearances across all competitions and provided five assists. He also helped his club win the inaugural edition of the Leagues Cup.

Article continues below

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT? The Argentine skipper will be next seen in action for his country when they face Peru in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers on October 17.