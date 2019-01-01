Lewandowski rubbishes rumours his wife blocked PSG move

The Polish frontman has dismissed speculation that his spouse was the reason he did not join the Ligue 1 champions

striker Robert Lewandowski has rubbished reports that his wife's refusal to move to scuppered a potential transfer to .

Lewandowski has been one of many marquee names linked with cash-rich side PSG, and there were rumours of unrest at the end of the 2016-17 season when he appeared to hit out at his team-mates for not helping him win the golden boot, losing out to Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang - now of - who hit a whopping 31 goals.

However, he has since seemed much happier in while PSG have bolstered their attacking ranks with the likes of Neymar and Kylian Mbappe.

The international has now dismissed rumours that claimed his wife did not want to go to Paris and that was why a proposed transfer fell through. He did admit, though, to contact with at least one French side.

"Yes, I have already had the opportunity to sign with clubs in France in the past," Lewandowski told Telefoot.

"My wife does not want to go to Paris? No, I've never heard anything so stupid. That has nothing to do with this, sometimes there are many parameters."

He mentioned his good relationship with the three Frenchmen in Bayern's squad and noted that this summer's new recruits herald the start of a growing French revolution in Munich.

"We have three French players in the team, I have great a relationship with Franck Ribery, he's a very funny player, he's 35 or 36 but he's a great pro on and off the field.

"Kingsley Coman is also great, he has huge potential and can become a great player, he is so fast with the ball.

"Tolisso is injured but he has always played well with us."

"Pavard, I have already played against him, he is a very good player. For him, it will be a new stage in his career, it is a good transfer for Bayern."

"Hernandez, I know him too. Before there were a lot of Spanish players, now I'm going to have to learn French."

Lewandowski also insisted that, while he wants to be the best striker in the world, the team's success comes first.

"I do everything to be the best number nine in the world, but I do not think of whether I am the number one striker or not," he added.

"Every time I am on the field I have to prove myself. It's great if I score and the team wins. I'm very happy with my career, I play in one of the best clubs in the world."