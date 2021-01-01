Lewandowski ruled out of World Cup qualifier against England after Poland confirm knee ligament injury

The star forward, who has been in the form of his life for both club and country, was replaced just after the hour mark on Sunday against Andorra

Robert Lewandowski will miss Poland's upcoming Qatar 2022 World Cup qualifying Group I clash with England, after it was confirmed he had damaged ligaments in his knee against Andorra on Sunday.

The Bayern Munich forward, who has been in the form of his life for both club and country, was replaced during his nation's routine 3-0 win on Sunday just after the hour mark, having bagged a brace.

Paulo Sousa's side will now have to contend with a crunch clash against Gareth Southgate's Three Lions without their talismanic forward, while the extent of the 32-year-old's injury may also keep him out of his club's pair of vital clashes in the Bundesliga and Champions League over the next eight days.

What has been said?

"Robert Lewandowski will not play in Wednesday's 2022 World Cup qualifying match against England in London due to an injury," an official statement posted to the Polish FA's website read.

"Clinical tests have shown damage to the collateral ligament of the right knee.

"The short time remaining until the next match excludes the participation of the national team captain in this match. This would carry too much risk of aggravating the injury.

"This decision is the only right one, bearing in mind the upcoming Euro 2020 tournament.

"Treatment of this type of injury usually lasts from five to 10 days. Therefore, Robert Lewandowski will return to Bayern Munich, where he will undergo further rehabilitation."

What does Lewandowski's absence mean?

The lay-off means the striker - a favourite to claim the Ballon d'Or after missing out last year when the award was suspended due to the Covid-19 pandemic - looks set to sit out the three biggest games of the year so far for club and country.

His absence at Wembley on Wednesday will mean Poland face a tougher task against England, who could open up a five-point lead in Group I should they emerge victorious.

Lewandowski is then likely to miss Bayern's first game back following the international break - a first-versus-second clash in the Bundesliga against title rivals RB Leipzig - as well as the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final, a rematch of last year's final with Paris Saint-Germain.

