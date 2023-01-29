Leicester prevail in Tete transfer race with Leeds as Whites focus on tying up deal for USMNT star McKennie

- Leicester sign Tete
- Beat Leeds in race for Brazilian
- Tete joins the club until June 2023
WHAT HAPPENED? Brazilian winger Tete has joined Leicester City on a six-month deal from Shakhtar Donetsk. He has terminated his loan deal at Lyon to join the Foxes until June 2023.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Foxes faced competition from another Premier League side, Leeds United, in the race to sign the 22-year-old. After losing out on the Brazilian, the Whites are now focused on finalising an agreement for USMNT star Weston McKennie from Juventus.
WHAT THEY SAID?: After signing his contract, Tete told Leicester's official website: "I’m really happy to be here. I’ve had a look at the pitch and the stadium, it’s beautiful and I can already imagine what it’ll be like with a lot of fans. I hope to score a lot of goals and assists. I hope they’ll all be happy to see me play, I’m happy to be a Fox."
WHAT NEXT FOR LEICESTER CITY? Brendan Rodgers' side next take on Aston Villa on February 4 in a Premier League tie.