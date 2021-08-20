Leicester City's Ndidi makes West Ham prediction

The Foxes will be hoping to make it two wins in two league matches when they visit David Moyes' men on Monday

Wilfred Ndidi is anticipating a tough encounter when Leicester City travel to West Ham United for Monday's Premier League fixture.

Both teams started the 2021-22 league campaign on a winning note with the Hammers fighting back from a goal deficit to claim all three points against Newcastle United.

Leicester City also defeated Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-0, thanks to a first-half strike from Jamie Vardy.

The Super Eagles midfielder is confident the Brendan Rodgers' side can pick up at least a point on the road despite the difficulty might face.

"It’s going to be a tough one," Ndidi told the club's website. "We’ll see what we can do. We’ve worked hard for it. We work hard for every game that comes ahead, so we’ll see what comes out of that game.

"Fingers crossed we can get something out of it so let’s go."

While reviewing last Saturday's win, Ndidi said he is still in awe of how Vardy finished Ricardo Pereira's cross towards the end of the first-half.

"I still do not understand how Vards got there," he continued. "Even during the game I was saying to Daniel [Amartey]: ‘I don’t understand how Vards got there and then dipped it into the goal!’.

"It was brilliant from Ricardo to get past those guys and then the cross. I still don’t understand how Vards got there. It was really good, that’s why he’s there, so we move."

After the English star's opener, Leicester City struggled to break Wolves' defence in the second half and Ndidi admitted the win was a morale-boosting result for them.

The 24-year-old said: "I feel very well, I feel great. It was a good feeling to get three points in the first game of the season to just give us the confidence to go ahead. It was really good. Of course, the second half was really, really tough.

"We had a lot of pressure and, as the manager always says, you have to stay in the game, deal with it, and look forward to getting what you can get.

"The potential is there, but it’s down to us to keep working hard. It was a really good we could stay in the game."