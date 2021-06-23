Leicester close in on Bertrand deal as they move ahead of Arsenal in bid to sign Southampton captain

The Saints full-back has chosen to move to the Midlands to work with Brendan Rodgers despite interest from the Gunners

Ryan Bertrand is closing in on a free transfer to Leicester City despite interest from Arsenal, Monaco and AC Milan, Goal can confirm.

The 31-year-old is expected to join the King Power Stadium club on July 1 after Southampton were unable to get their captain to renew his contract at the end of the season.

The Foxes are in need of reinforcements at full-back due to long-term injuries to James Justin and Timothy Castagne, the latter being ruled out while playing for Belgium at Euro 2020.

Why didn't Bertrand join Arsenal?

Arsenal have been in active negotiations with the England international since January when they made a formal approach to recruit the defender.

However, they are reluctant to block the development of Kieran Tierney, who is set to sign a new five-year contract in the coming days.

They will continue to seek a back-up option after Mikel Arteta's side failed to convince Bertrand with free transfers or younger options being looked at, allowing them to use their budget elsewhere.

Last season, the Gunners used Granit Xhaka and Cedric Soares in the left-back spot when they were short on options.

How are Leicester shaping up for next season?

Leicester continue to chase a contract renewal for Youri Tielemans, which will be a key bit of business that could define their summer.

The 24-year-old has two years left on his contract and was one of the star players for Rodgers' team which won the FA Cup and qualified for the Europa League, once again narrowly missing out on Champions League qualification in the process.

Leicester are rumoured to also be interested in signing RB Leipzig striker Patson Daka, Celtic forward Odsonne Edouard and Lille midfielder Boubakary Soumare. However, Arsenal are understood to be interested in poaching James Maddison from the Foxes.

