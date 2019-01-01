Leicester announce £40m Tielemans signing

have announced the £40 million ($50m) signing of Youri Tielemans from on a four-year contract.

The deal, which is subject to Premier League and international clearance, comes after the 22-year-old impressed during a six-month loan spell with the Foxes last season.

Indeed, in just 13 appearances, Tielemans contributed three goals and four assists for the East Midlands side.

The international becomes the third signing made my Brendan Rodgers' side, following the arrivals of Ayoze Perez and James Justin.

Speaking to Leicester's official website, Tielemans spoke of his excitement in completing the move.

"It is such a great feeling to sign for this football club," he said. "Ever since I arrived on loan last season, all the players, the staff and the fans have been fantastic with me, so I’m thrilled to be able to become a Leicester City player.

"I believe that we have the talent in our squad to achieve something special and for any player, that’s an exciting thing to be a part of. I really can’t wait to get started again with this Club and do everything I can to help my team-mates."

