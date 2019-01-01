Legendary Brazilian striker Coutinho dead at 75

The former Santos star passed away in his home on Monday

Former and Santo striker Coutinho died on Monday at the age of 75

Born Antonio Wilson Vieira Honorio on June 11, 1943, the striker went on to become a legend with Santos, where he made 457 total appearances while scoring 370 goals for the Brazilian club.

Coutinho remains the third highest scorer in Santos history, with 368 goals in 457 matches, behind only Pele and Pepe in the club's history.

He was a member of the historic Santos squad that dominated world football at the time with Coutinho, Pele, Pepe and Dorval leading the squad.

During his time with the club, Coutinho was a two-time Copa Libertadores champion while winning two Intercontinental Cups and six Campeonato Paulista titles.

The forward was also a member of Brazil's 1962 World Cup-winning squad, but was sidelined by injury just before the tournament.

Coutinho did not appear, although he remained in the squad as Brazil went on to top Czechoslovakia to win the title.