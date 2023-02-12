Old adversaries met in the Premier League, with both sets of supporters taunting one another

Leeds have condemned the “completely unacceptable” chants from both sets of supporters relating to “historic tragedies” during their Premier League clash with Manchester United.

Two old adversaries met at Elland Road on Sunday, with the Red Devils running out 2-0 winners on the day courtesy of late goals from Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho.

A contest that is always full of passion spilled over at times on and off the pitch, with fans of both teams exchanging taunts on the terraces.

Chants relating to tragedies in Munich and Istanbul could be heard in the stands, with Leeds and Manchester United eager to eradicate such behaviour from their respective fan bases.

A joint statement posted on the Whites’ official website reads: "Both clubs strongly condemn chanting from both sets of fans regarding historic tragedies at today’s game.

"Such behaviour is completely unacceptable and we will continue to work together with our respective fan groups and the Premier League, and other authorities on eradicating it from football."

Victory for United in West Yorkshire has cemented their standing inside the Premier League’s top four, while Leeds continue to sit just one place and a solitary point above the relegation zone.

A couple of arch-rivals will not meet each other again in the 2022-23 campaign, having played twice in the space five days, with it yet to be determined whether they will still be in the same division next season.