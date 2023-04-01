USMNT star Brenden Aaronson impresses for Leeds even as team crushed by top-of-the-table Arsenal

Ryan Tolmich
|
Brendan Aaronson Thomas Partey 2022-23Getty Images
United States

Brenden Aaronson was named to Leeds' starting XI for a 4-1 loss to Arsenal, while fellow USMNT star Weston McKennie was left on the bench.

  • Aaronson plays well
  • McKennie on bench after battling flu
  • Leeds massive underdogs against title hopefuls

WHAT HAPPENED? The USMNT midfielder was named to Javi Gracia's XI at the Emirates after coming off the bench for wins over Grenada and El Salvador during the international break.

He was the only American to make the XI, though, with Tyler Adams remaining out due to an injury that should keep him out the rest of the season. Weston McKennie, meanwhile, only made the bench after dealing with some kind of illness during the USMNT's win over El Salvador.

LEEDS XI: Meslier; Kristensen, Ayling, Firpo, Struijk, Koch; Roca, Summerville; Aaronson, Sinisterra, Harrison

HOW THEY PERFORMED: Aaronson was one of Leeds' most productive players before being substituted in the second half. He completed three successful dribbles and two tackles while playing a key pass.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Leeds headed into the match against Arsenal as massive underdogs, and the Gunners indeed continued their Premier League title push with a strong result. Leeds, meanwhile, are in the heat of a relegation race.

WHAT NEXT FOR LEEDS? Leeds will face a short turnaround following Saturday's match, as they'll head back to Elland Road to host Nottingham Forest on Tuesday.

