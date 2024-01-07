League One playoffs 2024: Fixtures, dates and teams in the race for promotion to the Championship

Everything you need to know about the race for promotion to the Championship from League One.

The League One playoffs, held at the conclusion of each season, provide exhilarating football fixtures that ignite excitement among fans.

These playoffs serve as a rigorous test of teams' resilience, pushing them to their limits in a grueling trial. The stakes are elevated as the League One playoffs not only offer a stage for underdogs to emerge but also create opportunities for heroes to rise and dreams to be fulfilled.

As the 2023-24 League One playoffs approach, GOAL has compiled essential information for fans, including fixture dates, participating teams, where to watch the matches on TV or through live streaming, and more.

What are the League One playoffs?

Once the regular season ends, the four teams that finish in third, fourth, fifth, and sixth places in the League One standings will get their opportunity for promotion in the playoffs.

The League One playoffs start with two-legged semi-finals, leading to the grand final—a decisive clash where only one team can emerge victorious, earning their well-deserved ticket to the next level.

In the semi-finals, the team in third place faces off against the sixth-placed team, while the fourth-placed team competes against the fifth-placed side in the other semi-final.

Automatic promotion to the next tier is secured only by the top two teams in League One. The playoffs decide the third entry to the Championship.

Which teams will qualify for the 2024 League One playoffs?

The playoff entrants will be teams finishing from third to sixth place in the standings at the end of the season. The current League One table is below.

League One 2023-24 table

Pos Team P W D L GD Pts 1 Portsmouth 26 15 8 3 +20 53 2 Bolton 24 16 3 5 +21 51 3 Peterborough 25 14 7 4 +23 49 4 Derby County 25 15 4 6 +23 49 5 Oxford United 25 14 4 7 +13 46 6 Barnsley 24 12 7 5 +18 43 7 Stevenage 25 12 7 6 +12 43

Last updated: Jan 7 2024

Portsmouth and Bolton are in the driving seat to secure automatic promotion. Behind them are Peterborough, Derby County, Oxford United and Barnsley chasing a spot in the playoffs.

When are the League One 2024 playoffs?

The 2024 League One playoff semi-finals usually kick off two weeks before the final. For the 2023-24 season, the playoffs are likely to start on May 4 with the first leg of the semis followed by the second-leg matches on May 11, 2024.

When & where is the League One 2024 playoff final?

The 2024 League One play-off final will be played on Saturday, May 18, 2024. The final is likely to kick off at 3 pm GMT.

The venue for the final will be Wembley Stadium which traditionally hosts the League One playoff final.

League One play-off fixtures & results

This section will be updated as soon as the playoff competitors and fixtures are confirmed.

Where to watch League One 2024 playoffs on TV & live stream

Country TV channel Live stream UK Sky Sports Sky GO U.S. N/A ESPN+

Sky Sports has the broadcasting rights to English Football League (EFL) matches in the United Kingdom (UK) and the League One playoffs will be shown live on Sky Sports Football/Main Event and will also be available to stream live online using Sky GO.

ESPN+ will show the League One playoff semi-finals and final in the United States (U.S.).

Who won the League One playoffs in 2023?

Sheffield Wednesday, Barnsley, Bolton and Peterborough qualified for the League One playoffs at the end of the 2022-23 season. Sheffield, after losing the first leg 4-0 against Peterborough, bounced back with a 5-1 win in the second leg and booked their place in the final on penalties.

They were joined in the final by Barnsley but it was Sheffield Wednesday who won the League One playoff final in 2023, thanks to an extra-time strike by Joshua Windass.