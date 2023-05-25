LAFC star Carlos Vela is MLS's best shirt seller as LA Galaxy's Javier Hernandez comes in fourth

LAFC star Carlos Vela is number one in the list of top-selling jerseys in MLS this year.

Vela is top selling jersey in MLS

Mexico star in fine form again this season

Helped fire LAFC to Champions League final

WHAT HAPPENED? There have been more jerseys with the Mexico international's name on the back sold through MLSstore.com this season than any other star in the division. Nashville SC duo Hany Mukhtar and Walker Zimmerman are second and third in the list respectively, while Vela's compatriot Javier Hernandez sits fourth and Seattle Sounders' Jordan Morris rounds off the top five.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Vela has impressed again in his sixth season in the United States. He has scored seven goals and set up a further six in 18 appearances across MLS and the CONCACAF Champions League this term. His exploits for LAFC have helped them take top spot in the Western Conference and reach the Champions League final.

WHAT NEXT FOR VELA? The former Arsenal forward will hope to guide his side to continental glory when they take on Leon in the first leg of the Champions League final next Thursday.