LAFC co-owner issues apology over anti-Israel remarks on social media

MLS and LAFC condemned his comments, prompting an apology

Los Angeles FC co-owner Ruben Gnanalingam apologized on Monday for reportedly posting anti-Isreal remarks on social media that were criticized by both MLS and the club as "deeply offensive."

The Jewish Chronicle first reported on remarks that Gnanalingam reposted on his personal LinkedIn page, including posts urging “armies” to “dismantle” Israel, and one that compared the war in Gaza with the Holocaust.

Gnanalingam is a Malaysian businessman and also vice chairman of second-division English Championship club Queen's Park Rangers

“It was never my intention to offend or harm anyone, and I take responsibility for not exercising greater caution before sharing these posts,” he wrote. “I sincerely apologize to those affected, including my colleagues, friends, and family.

“As someone who values unity, diversity, and respect for all people, I take full responsibility for my actions and have since removed the reposts. I have decided to step away from social media for the foreseeable future to focus on my professional responsibilities and ensure my communication reflects the values and high standards expected of me as a global business leader.”

In addition, Gnanalingam added that he was committed to learning from this instance, and remains committed to working closely with MLS, LAFC, QPR, and other organizations to ensure he handles matters of public communication with better care going forward.

Gnanalingam’s social media reposts were discovered by the investigative group GnasherJews and then shared with The Jewish Chronicle.

Both MLS and LAFC condemned Gnanalingam’s reposts in a joint statement. “MLS and LAFC believe in unity and we stand firmly against hate in any form,” they said. “The League is currently reviewing the situation and will have no further comment at this time.”