Lacklustre Liverpool have already lost more times than all of last season - in just 11 games

After losing 1-0 to Nottingham Forest on Saturday, Liverpool having now suffered more defeats in the league than the entire 2021-22 season.

  • Forest beat Liverpool for first time since 1996
  • Former Red Taiwo Awoniyi scores winner
  • Third PL loss this season for Klopp

WHAT HAPPENED? The Reds travelled to the City Ground for the early kick-off on Saturday, but left empty-handed as Steve Cooper's side eked out a hugely important 1-0 win; just their second of the season.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Defeat for Liverpool means they have lost three of their 11 Premier League games played this season, which is more than they lost in the entirety of the 2021-22 campaign (two in 38).

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Liverpool Nottingham ForestGetty/PressBoxJurgen Klopp Liverpool Nottingham Forest 2022-23Getty

DID YOU KNOW? Liverpool have never won in six Premier League visits to the City Ground (D3, L3).

THE VERDICT:

WHAT NEXT FOR LIVERPOOL? The Reds face a trip to Amsterdam in the midweek to take on Ajax in the Champions League, in an unlikely battle to wrestle top spot away from Napoli in the group stages.

