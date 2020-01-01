'Are La Liga players immune to coronavirus?' - Carvajal slams decision not to suspend top-flight

The Real Madrid defender was critical of the federation's choice to not postpone matches in the top two tiers of Spanish football

Dani Carvajal has reacted with frustration following the Spanish federation's (RFEF) decision to suspend only non-professional leagues in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

The RFEF announced on Wednesday that all football and futsal competitions aside from the top two flights of professional football would be suspended for at least two weeks.

As a result, and the Segunda Division are the only two leagues active across Spanish football.

The Spanish footballers union has already called for matches to be suspended for the next two weeks, following a similar appeal from the Italian players union.

La Liga is reportedly hesitant to stop play unless there is a direct order from the Spanish government.

And that decision has left Carvajal frustrated given the risks of playing on despite the ongoing issue.

"Are the players, coaching staff and assistants of the first and second division squads immune?" Carvajal wrote on his Instagram story, though the post has since seemingly been deleted.

A number of matches involving Spanish teams have already been impacted by the recent outbreak.

's loss to was played at Mestalla with no fans in attendance, while several matches have also been impacted.

's match against Roma has been called off after the Giallorossi were unable to land in due to coronavirus precautions, while 's meeting with has also been postponed.

Elsewhere in the Europa League, have seen a request to push back their visit to Olympiacos in Greece rejected by UEFA, while are scheduled to face LASK at Raiffeisen Arena behind closed doors in .

currently sit second in La Liga, two points behind and nine points ahead of third-place Sevilla.

Next up for Carvajal and co. is a match against on Friday ahead of their Champions League last-16 second leg tie with .

Man City currently maintain a 2-1 lead over the Spanish side, with goals from Gabriel Jesus and Kevin De Bruyne cancelling out Isco's finish in the first leg.

Carvajal has featured in 22 league matches this season, providing one goal and five assists, while also appearing in six Champions League games.