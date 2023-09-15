Kyra Cooney-Cross completes deadline-day move to Arsenal after impressing for Australia during Women's World Cup

Arsenal announced on Friday that midfielder Kyra Cooney-Cross of the Matildas joins the club from Swedish club Hammarby.

Cooney-Cross joins Arsenal

Completes deadline day move

Impressed in the Women's World Cup

WHAT HAPPENED? The 21-year-old, who has signed a two-year contract, stood out at the 2023 Women's World Cup, starting in each of Australia's seven games as the co-hosts advanced to the semifinals before finishing fourth.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Cooney-Cross left Melbourne Victory in 2022 to join Hammarby, where she made 30 appearances and contributed to the club's 2022–23 Swedish Cup victory. Since her debut in June 2021, she has earned 39 caps for Australia.

WHAT THEY SAID: “I’m so excited to join this club,” said Cooney-Cross. “Arsenal just felt right as soon as I heard about the interest. I’m really looking forward to experiencing the atmosphere at Emirates Stadium in front of a big crowd for our first game there this season. I can’t wait to get started and help us achieve something big together.”

Head Coach Jonas Eidevall said: “Kyra is one of the best young players in world football and we are delighted to have brought her to Arsenal. Her passing ability and explosiveness allow her to affect games in a way you rarely see from such a young player, so we firmly believe she will be an excellent addition to our midfield, now and in the future.”

Head of Arsenal Women’s Football, Clare Wheatley remarked: “We are so pleased to have brought Kyra to our club. At the age of 21, she already has impressive experience at domestic and international level and we believe she has huge potential for future development. Together with our supporters, we welcome Kyra to the Arsenal family and look forward to seeing her play in the red and white.”

IN TWO PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT? The midfielder may play on October 1 against Liverpool, as Eidevall's side opens their league schedule.