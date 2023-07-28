Paris Saint-Germain have reportedly decided to activate the €50m (£43m/$54m) release clause in Ousmane Dembele's contract at Barcelona.

WHAT HAPPENED? According to RMC Sport, the Ligue 1 champions are taking decisive steps to sign the French international as quickly as possible before the release clause jumps to €100m (£86m/$108m) post July 31. The Parisians are ready to pay the full amount, however, it is understood that only half of it would go to the Barcelona coffers, with the remainder being paid to the player and his agents.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Dembele is open to the move as he is being offered a five-year contract and discussions over personal terms are at an advanced stage. He is admired by new coach Luis Enrique.

AND WHAT'S MORE: The report mentions that the arrival of Ousmane Dembele is independent of Kylian Mbappe's future at PSG as the club want the French duo on either flank along with a top striker who is yet to be recruited. But that would leave Neymar Jr. out of the equation. However, if Mbappe does leave then the Brazilian could stick to his place on the left in Enrique's 4-3-3 formation.

WHAT NEXT? Dembele proved himself as one of Xavi's trusted lieutenants last season, making 35 appearances, scoring eight goals and registering nine assists. Now, he will be looking to take things up the notch under Enrique in the French capital.