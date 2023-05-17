WATCH: David meets Goliath! Kylian Mbappe links up with NBA’s Victor Wembanyama for the Draft Lottery - who stands 1’5” taller than the PSG star

Paris Saint-Germain superstar Kylian Mbappe has been spotted catching up with the NBA's hottest prospect Victor Wembanyama in France.

Mbappe meets Wembanyama

Teen hailed as best NBA prospect since LeBron

Wembayama stands 1’5” taller than Mbappe

WHAT HAPPENED? Mbappe turned his attentions to basketball this week and a meeting with compatriot Wembenyama. The French teenager is one of the hottest properties in the sport and is set to be the No.1 pick in the 2023 NBA draft in June. The two men caught up ahead of the draft lottery with Mbappe having to look up to the 19-year-old who already stands at 7ft 3in tall.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The draft lottery was won by the San Antonio Spurs who look certain to go for Wembanyama next month. The Frenchman is widely regarded as the greatest NBA prospect since LeBron James.

WHAT NEXT FOR MBAPPE? The forward and PSG are back in Ligue 1 action on Sunday against Auxerre and will close in on another league title with a win.