'It was too much' - Kylian Mbappe criticises AC Milan fans' treatment of Gianluigi Donnarumma after jeers and fake banknotes rain down on PSG goalkeeper during Champions League defeat

Kylian Mbappe criticised AC Milan fans for their treatment of Gianluigi Donnarumma after jeers and fake banknotes rained down on the PSG goalkeeper.

Donnarumma faced hostile reception

Angry Milan Ultras troll keeper

Mbappe sorry for the PSG keeper

WHAT HAPPENED? Donnarumma's return to the San Siro with Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday evening ended in a 2-1 defeat, with the Italian shot-stopper having moved to the French club in 2021 on a free transfer after the expiration of his contract with the Rossoneri. His move to PSG stirred up plenty of controversy, with reports suggesting that he now earns £10 million ($12 million) per year in Paris. Milan supporters have accused Donnarumma of ditching his boyhood club for more money, and gave him a hostile reception during the Champions League clash. The ultras even threw fake cash with Donnarumma's face on it, christening him 'Dollar-umma'. Mbappe felt the abuse aimed at his PSG team-mate was excessive and expressed his frustration over being unable to shield him.

WHAT THEY SAID: “There was a lot of noise and they gave Gigio quite a difficult reception. I think it was a bit too much, but there you go, that’s football nowadays," he told TeleLombardia in the mixed zone.

“The fans do what they want, we can’t know what they feel inside. We protected Gigio as much as we could, and we feel sorry for him this evening.”

Article continues below

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Milan picked up the three points in front of a raucous crowd at San Siro, thanks to goals from Rafael Leao and Olivier Giroud. PSG's Milan Skriniar had opened the scoring but Milan's hunger to win made the difference in the end. Their victory threw open the qualification race in Group F, with Borussia Dortmund and Newcastle United also still in contention for the top two spots.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? PSG will return to action against Reims on Saturday in Ligue 1 away from home, while Milan will make a trip to Leece in Serie A.