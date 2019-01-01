Kroos to consider Germany future after Euro 2020

The midfielder is keen to win the tournament, but it could prove to be his swansong with the national team

international Toni Kroos has revealed that he is considering ending his career with the national team after next summer's European Championship.

The 29-year-old is already one of the most decorated German players of all time, having won four Champions Leagues, domestic titles in Germany and as well as being part of his country's 2014 World Cup-winning team.

After the disappointing performance of the national team at the 2018 World Cup in , when Germany went out in the group phase, there was speculation that the player would retire from international football immediately.

Instead, Kroos continued playing for his country and is one of only two players, along with Manuel Neuer, from the World Cup-winning side of five years ago still playing for Germany.

However, Kroos, who made his international debut against in March 2010 and has won 92 caps, acknowledged that may be the right time to end his Germany career.

"After the tournament, it's a good time to think about it," Kroos told Kicker.

Next year, the Real Madrid player will celebrate his 30th birthday and, when asked about whether it would be a little too early to quit the national team, he said: "Only 30? Normally, I hear already 30."

He is keen to add a European Championship winner's medal to his collection of honours, saying: "Of course, winning the title is a big goal."

Kroos believes that there has been a distinct improvement in Germany’s performances since the team’s shock first-round exit in Russia.

"Even in the Nations League, which is not the most important competition, there was a certain change in our playing style, even if it wasn't reflected in the results."

The midfielder admits that the young team will need to overcome a lack of experience in next year’s tournament, saying: "We won't be a team at the tournament that has been playing together five or six years, but only for one and a half years.”

Germany finished bottom of their Nations League group behind and without winning a game last autumn, but have won all three matches in the Euro 2020 qualifiers.