Klopp admits out-of-favour Phillips could leave Liverpool before January transfer deadline

Jurgen Klopp has admitted that out-of-favour defender Nat Phillips could leave Liverpool before the January transfer window swings shut.

Centre-half struggling for game time

Loaned to Bournemouth last season

Another move could be on the cards

WHAT HAPPENED? The 25-year-old centre-half has taken in just five appearances for the Reds this season with only 66 minutes of Premier League action seen along the way, and he remains some way down the Anfield pecking order. With that in mind, Phillips – who helped to provide reliable cover for the injured Virgil van Dijk back in 2020-21 – may be allowed to move on before the next deadline passes.

WHAT THEY SAID: Klopp told reporters when asked if Phillips will be offloaded: “It depends if there are offers. We have to be prepared for pretty much everything, the 31st is deadline day and so we will see.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Phillips linked up with Bournemouth in the January window of 2022 and helped them to secure promotion back into the Premier League, while he has also spent time on loan at Stuttgart during a frustrating battle for recognition with Liverpool.

WHAT NEXT? Liverpool will be back in action on Sunday when facing Brighton in the fourth round of the FA Cup, but Phillips is unlikely to get a rare opportunity to impress in that contest as Klopp has revealed that the no-nonsense defender is suffering with a “proper, proper cold”.