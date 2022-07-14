Klopp & Liverpool left sweating as Jota sent for scan amid fears of hamstring injury blow

Liverpool have been handed an untimely injury blow ahead of the 2022-23 season, with it revealed that Diogo Jota is to undergo tests after picking up another hamstring problem. The Portugal international has already damaged that muscle once this summer when away on UEFA Nations League duty with his country.

He was able to join up with Jurgen Klopp’s squad in Thailand ahead of a friendly date with Manchester United, but played no part in that fixture and has now suffered another fitness setback during training and is due to undergo a scan in Singapore.

How long will Diogo Jota be out for?

Liverpool are yet to put a timescale on Jota’s recovery, but Jurgen Klopp admits that the immediate outlook does not look good for the 25-year-old forward.

The Reds boss has said: “Diogo, unlucky eh? He had an injury from the end of last season.

“He trained yesterday fully and got injured again. That’s really not cool.

“We have to wait for the results and he had an assessment this morning. Then we have to see.

“Is it his hamstring? We will see. It is in the same region.”

Are any other Liverpool players nursing knocks?

Jota will play no part in a meeting with Crystal Palace at the Singapore National Stadium on Friday, as Liverpool continue their preparations for the new Premier League season.

First-choice goalkeeper Alisson is also a doubt for that contest as he is another of those to be nursing a knock.

Klopp has said: “Ali was not 100% in the session earlier, so we have to wait.

“He felt something when warming up. I think pretty much all the others are fine.”

Liverpool will be desperate to have Brazil international Alisson available for a return to competitive action against newly-promoted Fulham on August 6, but it remains to be seen when Jota will come into contention for minutes alongside Mohamed Salah – who has signed a new contract this summer – and big-money signing Darwin Nunez.

